Lidl is the supermarket of discoveries and that is so. One of those to whom we go looking for vegetables to make the stew at night and we go out with some sports tights on sale and a moisturizer. But that’s something we like. In the field of decoration and the home, it also has its niche: vintage appliances, folding tables, LED lamps with integrated bluetooth speakers …

Of everything. And we are more than delighted of course, because also everything usually be super well priced. And today we have found precisely in Lidl another of those bargains that create needs for us, yes, but in the best of senses.

It’s about a folding mattress, something that never hurts to have at home in case they come guests (especially in smaller homes) or even to take on a trip or to our second home:





It’s a single mattress, whose measurements are 190 x 65 x 8.5 cm, which includes a cover to store or transport it more easily. It has a high quality foam rubber core, to achieve greater comfort when lying down.

And although it is designed above all to be used as a mattress, as it is foldable we can also use it as a seat if we fold it in two (as we can see in the photo above).





It can be machine washed as long as it does not exceed 30 degrees, always avoiding bleaches and tumble dryers. Is reduced by 21% (as if we did not pay VAT) and it leaves for 37.99 euros 29.99 euros.

This same model, with the same characteristics, also available in blue, although this is not discounted and costs 34.99 euros:





