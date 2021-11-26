Being warm at home in winter It is not just about turning on the heat, and many households are becoming more and more aware of this. There are many alternatives (increasingly economical and sustainable) that also help us save on the electricity bill

Heaters, stoves (both gas and smart) or electric radiators are some of the options that exist in the market. And with the Black Friday deals it’s a good time to get one. So we have dived between pages and we have found this grindilux electric radiator, the best seller on Amazon, lowered by 137.97 euros 107.97 euros:





Have 2,000W of power (although it can also be used at 1,000W if we want to spend less) and is capable of quickly heat about 20 square meters, depending on the brand.

A super plus point is that can be controlled by your app, so we can raise, lower the temperature or program the radiator just by touching our mobile phone. Even so, the radiator itself has a touch screen to handle it.

It has an automatic shutdown system to avoid possible overheating of the radiator and we can use it in the bathroom without fear, since it has IP24 protection.

Gridinlux | Silent Programmable Electric Radiator | Mobile Control App and WIFI | 2 Powers | Low Consumption | Suitable for Bathrooms | Homely WiFi Warm Black 2000W | IP24 resistance

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

In Decosfera | Smart thermostats to program the heating and find the house warm when you arrive (saving on the electricity bill)

In Decosfera | Fireplaces, heaters and outdoor heaters to continue enjoying the garden in winter