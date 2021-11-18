Between the cold and that the days are shorter because it gets dark very often what you want the most is stay home lying quietly on the couch reading a book or watching our favorite series (or some of the typical Christmas movies that are already beginning to cast).

And in that plan, a key element cannot be missing: a blanket. Not in vain the expression of “blanket and film” is so consolidated. And if we don’t want to worry about putting the heat on one electric blanket It is a very good option, since it produces heat by itself.

Today we have found a model of Electric blanket in XXL size lowered, so that you can lay down the whole family without any problem or fight over who steals the blanket from whom:





It is about this model of Medisana, of 200 x 150 centimeters, with four different temperature levels to be able to regulate according to our needs. It has 120 W of power and, as we said, it is lowered 78.84 euros 62.99 euros.

Although the ideal is wash the blanket by hand, without any type of bleach or similar, we can also put it in the delicates program of the washing machine. Always unplugging the control knob first.





The best thing about this model, in addition to its large size, is that it is manufactured in a fabric in appearance soft and pleasant to the touch that we will also want to use without being plugged into the electricity. If you are one of those who, like me, tend to forget things, this blanket makes it easy for us. Since it has automatic switch-off after 180 minutes and protection against overheating.

Medisana HB 675 XXL electric plush blanket, washable, plush blanket with automatic switch-off, 4 temperature settings, 200 x 150 cm, 2-color reversible design, gray / dark gray

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

In Decoesfera | The lifelong solutions (grandma’s) to use the heat as little as possible this winter

In Decoesfera | Organic, soft and sustainable fabrics in Maisons du Monde accessories: 21 ideas