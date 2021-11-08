Apple Watch features continue to save users’ lives!

While for many the Apple Watch is considered an indisputable companion when it comes to physical activity, for others it literally represents a lifesaver. Apple’s smartwatch has made headlines again after a cyclist shared how the device was vital to receiving medical care, thanks to the functionality of fall detection.

According to the publication of imore, the British Jay Dixon fell to the ground when a car threw him off his bike. Faced with the situation, the Apple Watch immediately called emergency services.

Apple Watch fall detection saves another life

Local reports say the Cleethorpes man was traveling when “a car collided with him and catapulted him into the air.” After falling to the ground, the Apple Watch called emergency services, as well as his partner.

“I kept trying to get up but couldn’t, I was incredibly lucky. If I had hit the car a few more inches to the right, I think I would be dead. When I fell, my watch sent an emergency signal to the emergency services and my partner. “

“It detected that I had fallen and sent my exact location to both parties. It tells you exactly what happened and my partner was there in 15 minutes.”

The action of the emergency service was timely, and they immediately treated some cuts and bruises that Dixon suffered as a result of the accident.

Apple watches, including the new Apple Watch Series 7, detect when a user has fallen and does not move for a minute, and subsequently initiates the call to emergency services and the location data is transmitted to dispatchers. It’s a feature that has proven its potential countless times, and Apple is reportedly looking to expand it to car accidents as well.

