This costs a Big Mac in different Latin American countries

The McDonald’s Big Mac price varies considerably depending on your country of origin, these are your costs in Latin America.

The fast food restaurant industry has earned the preference and “love” of consumers by being able to deliver its well-known and good-tasting foods in short periods of time, managing to satisfy their hunger craving easily thanks to the fact that its branches can be found in a wide variety of places around the world, at relatively affordable prices (depending on the brand).

Numerous brands to satisfy different needs are present in this market, however, there are gaps that manage to stand out above others thanks to their effective positioning strategies; in accordance with Statista in its ranking on the fast food restaurant chains by brand value in the world in 2021, McDonald’s is proclaimed leader by a wide difference from the rest, registering 154,921 million dollars, Starbucks in second with 60,267 million dollars, KFC in third with 18,189 million dollars, Subway with 14,762 million dollars, among other recognized companies.

The McDonald’s success is undeniable and owes much of its fame to the marketing strategies that it has managed to carry out over the years, which have allowed it to earn an important engagement with your consumers, in addition to proclaiming itself as a key reference in the fast food industry, this being good and not so good publicity (depending on the angle where it is analyzed).

The hamburger brand was born for more than 50 years in the United States, where a couple of brothers (Richard and Maurice McDonald) opened a food stand for 10 cents, but served in just one minute and without the need to integrate waiters to its ranks, being at that time an innovative activation by the brand, an action that marked a before and after in the restaurant industry.

McDonald’s is positioned as an important benchmark in the hamburger and fast food industry, thanks to different factors such as its star product, the Big Mac and its high number of branches that have reached countless countries in Latin America.

Although the years continue to pass, it seems that the brand is not running out of ideas, since even in times of pandemic it has managed to effectively engage the consumer’s mind, as it was when it created its own menu in conjunction with the famous South Korean K-Pop band, BTS.

Similarly, his mascot, Ronald McDonald, was a key factor in promoting and increasing sales of the iconic Big Mac in Latin America by integrating its image inside and outside its branches, managing to position the character and the brand around the world.

Despite the fact that there are other leading companies in the market for hamburgers in fast food restaurants, such as Burger King with its different and new proposals to win over the consumer with creative advertising (such as its home delivery system on horseback), this it has not been enough to be able to surpass McDonald’s.