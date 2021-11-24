LIDL continues to launch original and surprising products, which stand out from the competition. This may be one of the most demanded nougat at Christmas …

The end of the year celebrations are just around the corner, so you have to start thinking about buy the nougat for the Christmas holidays.

There are dozens different, but there are some that always triumph: the toasted yolk, the almond, the hard … and above all, the chocolate nougat.

For this year LIDL has surprised with a chocolate nougat that is eaten hot. Is named Coulant chocolate nougat, costs 2.49 euros, and You have to put it in the microwave for 30 seconds before serving.

It is a completely new recipe developed by Xavi Donnay, awarded as the Best Pastry Chef in the World in 2020.

It is based on the coulant, a dessert invented by French chef Michel Bras in 1981. It is basically a brownie with liquid chocolate inside, which spills out when the cake is cut.

East Chocolate Coulant Nougat substitute nougat for the sponge cake, with liquid chocolate inside.

So for the chocolate to liquefy you have to put the nougat in the microwave for 30 seconds, before serving.

Be careful because the recipe has a touch of salt and coffee, which may draw attention to some diners. It doesn’t just taste like chocolate.

It is the first time that we see a nougat that is served hot, at least in a supermarket product. So it is an original experience that is sure to attract attention this Christmas season.

The LIDL Chocolate Coulant Nougat sold in tablets weighing 240 grams, it is priced at 2.49 euros, and can be purchased online. This way you will avoid running out of it, before it runs out.

Other cool LIDL products that it has recently launched are a vibration cleaner, a bluetooth portable turntable, and a wall heater.