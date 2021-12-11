At this time of year, even the tree that is placed in many homes or the typical Nativity scene can add to the fashion of the connected home, in this case thanks to the use of a customizable LED lighting system and that we can control from the mobile at will to achieve a different and very striking lighting.

Christmas with @twinkly_led pic.twitter.com/7duvpXGd8S – jð † åå ¢ êµvê (@josetxu_granada) December 21, 2019

For such a moment I decided to try Twinkly’s LED light system that uses web connectivity and the appropriate mobile application to give a different touch to the classic tree lighting.





The Twinkly LED lighting system is available in models with 100, 200, 250 or 400 light points, the most expensive model being priced at around 170 euros. In this case I have opted for the 100 LED’s model, the smallest, which was more than enough for the tree in my parents’ house.

To start we download the app for iOS or for Android in this case from the Google Play Store. The next step is to place the lights on the tree with more or less taste, that depends on each one, and start a quick setup.

We start the app and we will see a series of steps that guide us step by step. With the lights already plugged into the power outlet, the first step is to register or log in. In my case, I have chosen to use the Facebook profile as a more practical option.





We choose the model that we are going to use of LED lights, for which the image of the converter that is included in the base serves as a guide. From there we must select in the phone settings the Wi-Fi network that creates the LED light system, essential to be able to interact with it.





At that point and once connected, we can integrate that network into the home Wi-Fi network or if we do not want or for those who do not have Wi-Fi, operate directly with the Wi-Fi network created by Twinkly.

Effects edit pic.twitter.com/HLOoTum2LU – jð † åå ¢ êµvê (@josetxu_granada) December 21, 2019

With a very complete tutorial, we now have access to a catalog of predefined effects that we can start using just by choosing and applying. You can see these effects in the Tweet inserted on these lines.

This example above and this one below are two models of LED patterns offered by the application. A good number is preset that can also be expanded almost infinitely to our liking.

LED lights appear in multiple colors, with different types of brightness and intensity that we can adjust by pressing the button that appears in the upper right area of ​​the screen.





But also, if with the preset effects we fall short, always we can access the effects editor offered by the application. It is an editor that has a graphical and very intuitive interface that allows marking the different LEDs that populate the tree with each desired color. We can add intensity or type of effect so that later the animation adapts to what we have programmed

The general result is quite striking, being a good complement when it comes to achieve a different atmosphere in the Christmas decoration From home. The 100 LED lights model is the most interesting for price and size, unless you have a large tree at home.

