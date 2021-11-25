Oivo, with which you can say ‘bye‘to that permanent expense on batteries. And so, you can have much longer gaming sessions. Have you thought about how much money you spend buying AA batteries for your controls? If you add up everything you have spent, I assure you that it will be much more than 20 euros, exactly the price of this spectacular Charging dock for Xbox controllers Mark, with which you can say ‘bye‘to that permanent expense on batteries. And so, you can have much longer gaming sessions. This charging station is an alternative to disposable batteries. In just two and a half hours you can recharge the charge of two controllers simultaneously to prevent battery drain from taking you by surprise. It comes in a very elegant presentation, in white, that matches the Xbox controllers; being compatible with all series. Last updated on 2021-05-05. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

It is very easy to use. The first thing you should do is insert the battery into the controller and close the slot door, then plug the controller into the charging station. When the red light turns green, the charge is complete. The Oivo Xbox Controller Charging Dock features smart protector chip to avoid overcurrent, overheating, overvoltage or even short circuit. One charge can be up to 18 hours.

So if you have an Xbox console and your main problem is the recurring purchase of batteries, you already know how you can find the solution to your problem. Because this station contains two battery packs, it means you can also play with friends and not worry about the batteries expiring, which is great.