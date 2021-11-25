This charging station is an alternative to disposable batteries. In just two and a half hours you can recharge the charge of two controllers simultaneously to prevent battery drain from taking you by surprise. It comes in a very elegant presentation, in white, that matches the Xbox controllers; being compatible with all series.
Last updated on 2021-05-05. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.
It is very easy to use. The first thing you should do is insert the battery into the controller and close the slot door, then plug the controller into the charging station. When the red light turns green, the charge is complete. The Oivo Xbox Controller Charging Dock features smart protector chip to avoid overcurrent, overheating, overvoltage or even short circuit. One charge can be up to 18 hours.
So if you have an Xbox console and your main problem is the recurring purchase of batteries, you already know how you can find the solution to your problem. Because this station contains two battery packs, it means you can also play with friends and not worry about the batteries expiring, which is great.
You will not regret acquiring it; Not only is it very useful, it is very pretty too. The touch distinctive It is given by a black faceplate that indicates whether the controls are charged or not (this is also very useful). This means that it fits perfectly on your Xbox and perfectly matches the system and controller alike.
Like portable battery chargers and / or power banks have become a staple for smartphone users, Xbox controller charging stations are slowly but surely becoming a staple accessory for console games. With benefits like reasonable prices, environmental contributions and long-term energy conservation, products like these will definitely have a place for gamers who want a sustainable battery type for their controllers. So if that is your case, do not miss the opportunity to acquire this charging base for only 20 euros on Black Friday.
Last updated on 2021-05-05. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.