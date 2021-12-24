To enjoy long gaming sessions having wireless controllers you need a charging station or base to recharge the controllers safely and quickly. Is Venom charging dock It will be very helpful in that regard, and it is priced at only 25 eurosIf you want to know more details about this product, keep reading this article.

In terms of design, it is built to fit perfectly with the Xbox Series X console, once the charging base has fully recharged the controllers each one is will offer up to 15 hours of autonomy, each battery (includes 2) has a capacity of 850 mAh eliminating the need for you to have to buy disposable batteries regularly.

Docking, storing and charging the controls or controls with this charging base is simple, just place the controls on the base and the innovative rear contacts will automatically connect with the charging points to restore power to the controls. While the charging base is being charged, its LED display will light up red, when fully charged the screen will turn green.

In addition, the charging base has a 2 meter USB-C cable which is removable so it offers you greater flexibility so that you have space between the outlet and the charging base. You simply have to connect the USB cable to the base and the other end in any USB power outlet, it can be the console and even your computer, with these steps the base will be ready to charge the remote.

Last updated on 2021-12-19. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

As this charging base is dual and you can recharge two controllers at the same time it actually gives you 30 hours of continuous gameplay, or if you play with someone else for 15 hours which is not bad at all. After the controls have been charged, the charging base will go into standby mode to avoid overloading, it is a fairly common feature in these devices and it is something that I applaud because it is vital to extend the useful life of the control.

Charging base is compatible with the Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S controller, so if you have any of these consoles you will be luxurious with this product. The only complaint in buyer comments is that the charge indicator is not entirely accurate in the Xbox menu, as it says that it is almost charged but then the controller offers less hours of use by not having a full charge, it still seems like a attractive purchase by 25 euros.

