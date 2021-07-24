A pair of iconic characters, a hero and a villain, could appear earlier than expected in a MCU series. These could happen right now, in 2021.

Phase 4 of UCM it already paints in the best way. Movies and series have formed the beginning of what will be a new beginning for Marvel studios. Thus, one of the most important points of this projection are the characters. After the events of Endgame, many of the main ones died, opening the need for new heroes and villains to become very relevant and shape everything to come.

Following the arrival of a variant of Kang, The Conqueror, in the finale of the first season of Loki and of the Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the relevance that evil will have was seen. That is why other nemesis were considered to give him more strength on this side of the scale.

One that has been most thought about is Kingpin (Wilson fisk), who is known to be a major headache for Daredevil. However, the enemy has also faced Spider-man and other recognized heroes of, Marvel Universe. This is why it has been rumored that the character will be present in the fourth installment of the good friend and neighbor, after No way home.

However, this is not the only thing that is known, but it seems that the actor Vincent D’onofrio, who gave life to the gangster in the vigilante series of Hell’s Kitchen of Netflix, I would go back on paper. This would mean many things, including a possible connection between the two studios, as already exists with Sony. For its part, it could represent the confirmation of the Matt murdock of Charlie cox, as has been commented.

Still, the great news is that it seems that Fisk will not only appear in the arachnid saga of New York, if not before. According to an insider in Reddit, the most famous gangster from ‘La Casa de las Ideas’ will be in the series of Hawkeye.

On the other hand, the report extends and also comments that the show will premiere in November. Officially, the study confirmed its launch for autumn this year, so that month appears as a clear option. This, like all UCM products, can be seen at Disney + subscribing here.

Source: The Direct