Anyone who boasts of being a good gamer must have accessories of this typeCall it lamps, funkos, decorative ornaments, and even a cup of coffee alluding to this gamer world that is so much fun. Today we will talk about this gamer coffee mug with an xbox logo, the famous video game console that has been on the market for two decades and will only cost you 13 euros.

The mug is made by Paladone, a company that specializes in the manufacture of gamer accessories and that these have official licenses, this mug is no exception, it has an official license that determines its high quality. It is a mug that can also be used as a collection in case you have decorative ornaments alluding to this Microsoft console, it is the perfect gift for a person who loves video games and the geek world.

The next time you go to have a cup of coffee or chocolate, you will do it in style, with this cute black mug with the white logo designed so that you can experience your gamer side even when you are having breakfast. It is also a way to support the console, such as when you buy a shirt allusive to a football team, Xbox can also be your team and having a mug like this will surely look great on you.

It is perfect if you are looking for geek items of this style or if you want to give it to someone like a friend, a son, a nephew, etc. The cup as we said is black and the white logo is embossed so it has a texture that even with your eyes closed you will be able to recognize it, is the element that can help you to start your collection or to close it with a flourish.

Last updated on 2021-12-26. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The mug is made of ceramic and is quite light so it is not a great weight to carry it from the kitchen to your room, just 380 grams, it has a capacity of 400 milliliters so you can pour a good amount of the drink you want. It has a classic style that reminiscent of those 60s coffee mugs from television reporters, the truth is very beautiful and well designed.

What you should also know is that it is not a product to be washed in a dishwasher Because you run the risk of the logo coming off, you should wash it normally with a sponge, soap and water, with that it will be clean and everything will stay in place. For 13 euros It seems to us that it is an attractive article for those who are fans not only of Xbox but of video games in general.

