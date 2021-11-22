This book teaches you to make better decisions with great examples

Leadership has written a long history through various chapters, which have been adapted to the evolution of organizations and the needs that seek to respond to new consumer trends, digitally impacted markets and increasingly informed consumers to make better decisions.

To respond to this patent requirement in the market, works such as Start With Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone To Take Action

, become a reference book, as it raises a revealing point of view, where the difference is imposed on those companies or entrepreneurs that respond to a very simple question such as “why”.

According to Sinek, answering the question of why a consumer has taken a certain product or why the content has worked in a strategy, it is possible to adapt the strategy to trends and needs, thus guaranteeing the advancement of the company or brand in the face of consumer behavior.

Start With Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone To Take Action

Simon Sinek

Available at: Amazon Mexico

Now read: