Yes, you can mirror your iPhone screen on a Tesla, these are the steps you need to follow.

Mirroring the iPhone screen on another device is always something that can be interesting on numerous occasions. The most common is to mirror the iPhone screen on a television, on an iPad or even on a Mac. But, What if we want to see the screen of our iPhone on the (gigantic) screen of a Tesla?, is now possible thanks to this app.

This app allows us to duplicate the screen, transmit videos or photos to numerous devices, the only thing that must have is a modern web browser. That is, it is an app that allows you to duplicate the iPhone screen on Windows, Mac, TV and, also, on a Tesla and many other devices.

Replica is compatible with Google Chromecast TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung, LG, Sony, PlayStation, Philips, Toshiba, Tesla and any device with a modern web browser (Safari, Chrome or Edge).

How to mirror the iPhone screen on a Tesla

If you want mirror your iPhone screen in a Tesla car, you must follow the following steps, they are very simple and similar to those of other devices:

Download Replica on your iOS device from the App Store. Open the app and click on the Tesla button below. Tap on Add VPN> Allow. Activate the personal hotspot in Settings. In the app, click on continue. Connect your Tesla to the iPhone. Open page 6.6.6.6 in the Tesla browser. Press Start broadcast. You will see your iPhone screen on your Tesla.

Keep in mind that some apps have copyrighted content and they do not allow transmission to another screen. In these cases, the screen will be black.

In addition, it is an app that should only be used with the car stationary, it is not recommended to use it while driving. Also keep in mind that the application requires a Tesla car with MCU2 or later hardware.

