In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

One of the cheapest and perfect tablets for watching videos from Samsung has achieved its best price in history since it is available on Amazon .

If you want to buy a cheap tablet because you want to watch videos on a screen bigger than your mobile, but not enough to use a TV, you have a great offer available on Amazon right now that you can’t miss.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a basic tablet, but perfect for consuming content such as videos or browsing the internet, which now it costs 139 euros.

It is a tablet with an 8.7 inch screen that can become your second screen, perfect for installing applications such as Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max or Disney + and many other platforms, and thus enjoy thousands of hours of content.

It is a simple tablet, without many pretensions and that wants to be your entry into the world of low-cost tablets, that is why it is perfect for those who do not want the most powerful and expensive on the market because its use will be very light.

For example, it is perfect as a tablet for children because it has parental controls, but also as a family tablet or to use as an e-book reader.

It has 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, so we advise you to buy one cheap microSD card to be able to have more videos downloaded.

We have been able to test this Galaxy tab A7 Lite, in our analysis you can know it thoroughly. The most important thing is that it has good materials, the sound quality is good for such a small tablet.

The autonomy is also worth mentioning, about 7 hours of use thanks to its 5,100mAh battery. Although as in all battery measurements, it will depend on the use you give it.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

Remember that you can buy it on Amazon for 139 euros, but for a limited time. We do not think it will last much longer at this price and it can cost 169 euros again.

If you sign up for Amazon Prime before making the purchase you can take it with free and fast shipping. In addition, Prime is totally free for the first 30 days and you can cancel whenever you want without penalty.