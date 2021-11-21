In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

One of the best gifts we can give this Christmas is the purchase of a new television, a device that we can use for many hours a day, and which should be renewed regularly because in most cases it does not require a large financial investment.

And now thanks to Black Friday you can get quite a few televisions very discounted in price, and if you are looking for an imposing 55-inch television that can reign over your living room, now you have a reduced QLED television no less than 150 euros.

And it is that in this offer you can buy a 55-inch TCL television for only 549 euros with a discount of 150 euros compared to its previous price and with the possibility of receiving it by express mail in just a few days or even picking it up directly at your nearest Mediamarkt store.



This QLED Smart TV model measures 50 “and also has Android TV, with Assistant, Google Play and many other software extras. All this for a very affordable price.

This 55-inch TCL television with QLED resolution at 549 euros has a 21% discount, and it is likely to sell out for the next few hours due to the fact that it is a very attractive offer.

This 55-inch television features 4K resolution and HDR Pro technology offering in this way an incredible contrast and vibrant colors always with the maximum detail.

It also comes with the Android TV operating system that will offer you direct access to your favorite applications such as YouTube or Netflix, and at the same time it is compatible with voice assistants such as Amazon or Google itself.

On the other hand, it also offers an immersive audio experience thanks to the technology Dolby Atmos powered by Onkyo’s 2.1 sound system offering you, in this way, the cinema experience in your living room.