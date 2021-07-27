The situation due to the pandemic in our country does not show a favorable outlook. During July there has been a rebound in cases that has caused a scenario similar to the one experienced in January. Although at first the authorities denied it, in the end they have recognized the arrival of a third wave of Covid-19 in Mexico. Only epidemiological week 28 begins with a 14 percent increase in the number of estimated cases. While one of the favorable aspects is that a total of two million 148 thousand 642 people have recovered from the disease.

For its part, the Ministry of Health (SSa) mentions that during the last 24 hours the hospitalization for Covid-19 remained unchanged at the national level. While the availability of general beds is 61 percent, while for critical care it remains at 68 percent.

When would the current regrowth end?

Faced with this situation now the most important question is to make the end of this spike in infections. In this regard, Dr. José Ángel Córdova Villalobos, who led the SSa between 2006 and 2011, gave his opinion. He stated that it is very difficult to make a prediction but due to the current behavior the third wave in Mexico it could end in October or perhaps September in the most optimistic scenario.

In that sense, he added that the main difference with respect to the two previous waves is that now mortality is noticeably lower but infections greater. The reason is the application of the vaccine that has maintained a stable rate in recent months. Although it is a favorable aspect, Mexico is still quite a long way from achieving the so-called herd vaccination.

Based on official information from the authorities, so far 47 percent of those over 18 years of age have already received at least one dose of the immunization. That equates to 42 million 429 thousand 051 people, of which 24 million 048 thousand 259 have the complete scheme.

Uneven decrease in the national territory

For this reason, the most important thing at this time is to continue with the application of the biological throughout the country. Until now, Mexico City and Baja California are the most advanced states and where the majority of the population has already been inoculated. While there are entities such as Chiapas, Oaxaca and Veracruz that have been left behind.

For his part, Dr. Córdova Villalobos explained that the youngest are now the most exposed and this is reflected in the figures for new cases of Covid-19. Partly because it is the part of the population that has not yet received the vaccine, but also because many have lost respect for the disease and consider themselves immune.

The reality is that anyone can be infected and develop a severe disease, including those who have already received a dose or two. Therefore, it is necessary to continue with preventive measures such as the use of face masks and avoid mass gatherings such as parties. Otherwise, it will be more difficult to control the situation and new outbreaks could occur.