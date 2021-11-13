A leading virologist suggested that the use of molnupiravir could do far more harm than good, and could trigger dangerous and more lethal mutations in SARS-CoV-2.

Molnupiravir, Developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, Could Trigger Dangerous Mutations

Other virologists say the concern is worth tracking down, but it’s largely hypothetical, for now. “I don’t think we are in a position to withhold a life-saving drug because of a risk that may or may not occur,” says Aris Katzourakis, an expert in viral evolution at the University of Oxford.

Molnupiravir, which Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics developed from an earlier experimental antiviral. It works by interfering with viral replication, filling the viral genome with mutations until the virus can no longer reproduce.

Last month, Merck and Ridgeback officials announced the results of a clinical trial that found that giving the drug to COVID-19 patients at an early stage of the disease reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by 50%.

The drug’s ability to mutate RNA has raised persistent fears that it may induce mutations in the patient’s own genetic material. What possibly causes cancer or birth defects; studies so far have not confirmed those fears.

The possibility [de generar variantes] it’s there (dangerous mutations)

Now William Haseltine, a Harvard University virologist known for his work on HIV and the Human Genome Project. Suggests that by inducing viral mutations. Molnupiravir could stimulate the emergence of new viral variants more dangerous than the current ones.

“It is putting a drug that is a potent mutagen in circulation at a time when we are deeply concerned about new variants.” Says Haseltine, who described her concern Monday in a Forbes blog post. “I can’t imagine doing anything more dangerous.”

He notes that patients who are prescribed antibiotics and other medications often do not complete a course of prescription drugs. A practice that can allow resistant germs to survive and spread.

If COVID-19 patients feel better after a couple of days and stop taking molnupiravir, to Haseltine. He is concerned that the viral mutants will survive and possibly be passed on to others. “If I were trying to create a new and more dangerous virus in humans, I would administer a subclinical dose [de molnupiravir] infected people, ”says Haseltine.

“The possibility [de generar variantes] it’s there, ”agrees Raymond Schinazi, an infectious disease expert at Emory University. But neither he nor anyone else contacted by Science Insider expressed as much concern as Haseltine. Katzourakis says: “I do not share the alarm on this. If you force an organism to mutate more, it is more likely to be bad for the virus. “

What sustains Haseltine’s concern?

Underpinning Haseltine’s concern are studies showing that coronaviruses can survive with mutations induced by molnupiravir.

Two years ago, for example, Mark Denison, a virologist at Vanderbilt University, and his colleagues repeatedly exposed coronaviruses to sublethal doses of a form of the drug called EIDD-1931. This, to test whether drug resistant viruses would emerge.

They reported that in populations of two coronaviruses, the murine hepatitis virus and the virus that causes the Middle East respiratory syndrome. 30 rounds of such drug treatment caused up to 162 different mutations that did not kill the viruses. But Denison points out that his study does not catalog mutations in individual viruses. Rather, as many as 162 mutations arose in cell populations infected with one of the two coronaviruses.

Most mutations damaged the virus and slowed growth

Most of the mutations damaged the virus and slowed growth. “If I take something away from our work. Is that if the virus tries to adapt, say through resistance [al molnupiravir]It continually develops deleterious mutations, ”says Denison.

More likely, however, Denison and others say, the use of molnupiravir will fuel the emergence of viruses that are no longer deadly or transmissible, but are resistant to the drug, a common result of anti-infective agents.

On November 30, an advisory committee to the Food and Drug Administration will review the possible emergency use authorization for molnupiravir in the United States.

