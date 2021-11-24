They sue PlayStation for gender discrimination

It seems that Activision Blizzard It is not the only company involved in discrimination problems, as a former employee of PlayStation he has now filed a lawsuit against the Japanese firm after being unjustifiably fired, in addition to alleging that there is a “male-dominated culture” within the company.

Emma Majo, who previously worked in Sony PlayStation As a cybersecurity analyst, he filed a lawsuit against the company last Monday, November 22, alleging that there is a serious case of gender discrimination within PlayStation.

“Sony discriminates against female employees, including all women and those who identify as women, on issues of financial compensation and promotions, in addition to subjecting them to a male-predominant work culture.”

Nice states that on multiple occasions she was ignored by a manager who only paid attention to men, that she was never promoted fairly, and that after having complained against this she was fired from PlayStation. She states that many other women have more trouble getting a promotion than men.

Apparently, Sony fired her after the closure of one of the company’s departments, but according to Nice, she didn’t even belong to said department. At the time of writing, there has been no response for PlayStation nor by any official representative of the brand.

Editor’s note: Majo’s case is certainly unfortunate, and if what he says about women on PlayStation is true, then the Japanese firm could get into a huge legal mess. So far we had not had any serious scandal related to Sony, but other similar scenarios may gradually be uncovered.

Via: Axios