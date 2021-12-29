A YouTube channel has re-imagined BioShock Infinite as a 1993 SNES title with pixel-perfect demake. Demakes take away the graphics and style of modern games to give them a nostalgic touch, and demakes have become very popular over the years. Although they are often more of an art show than a playable game, fan demakes have been created for some of the most highly-rated games of all time, such as FromSoftware’s Bloodborne, and even a recent God of War demake.

The modern era of gaming is all about graphics, something that was not the case in the early days of video games. Consoles like the 8-bit NES and 16-bit SNES didn’t have the ability to run big, busy worlds, instead they used to offer side-scrolling adventures with limited features compared to modern releases. As technology has evolved, retro gamers have often lamented the realism of AAA adventures seen frequently today, leading to the popularity of demakes that offer classic graphics for newer stories. In addition to early Nintendo consoles, fans have also created demakes for PlayStation, and the highly anticipated Bloodborne demake for PS1 is about to arrive.

Now YouTube channel 64 Bits has designed a SNES demake of BioShock Infinite, offering fans a sample of the pixelated Columbia, as well as protagonists Booker DeWitt and Elizabeth. The impressive demake recreates the game’s opening scene in which DeWitt is transported above the clouds to the famous city in the sky, with a Super Nintendo version of the game’s song, “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.” The demake video then moves on to DeWitt’s first meeting with Elizabeth in the library, and ends with Songbird’s dramatic escape. The game is perfectly suited to the Super Nintendo style, and makes fans wonder what the game would have looked like if it had been released in 1993.

BioShock Infinite is the third game in the horror-FPS franchise, and transports fans out of the underwater city of Rapture to embark on a different adventure. Although BioShock Infinite sparked some controversy upon its release, in part due to its depiction of an excessively racist world, the game has since been heralded as another impressive addition to the beloved series. BioShock 4 is currently in development, and while the game’s setting hasn’t been formally revealed, job listings have hinted that it won’t take place on either Rapture or Columbia.

A 64-Bit look at a BioShock Infinite from the SNES era shows just how well any game can adopt the styling and graphics of previous consoles. Despite having abandoned the first-person view of the current title, the game doesn’t seem out of place as a Super Nintendo game, and would likely have been a console hit in the 90s, not just for its graphics, but also for its history. Those interested in seeing more demakes of this type can follow the channel on YouTube, where it has been confirmed that the BioShock Infinite demake is part of an ongoing series of demakes. While fans won’t be able to play the BioShock demake on their own, it offers something to impress users as they await more details on BioShock 4.