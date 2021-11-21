The brooms and cauldrons are back! The Sanderson sisters return with Hocus Pocus 2

Disney + has unveiled the first official image of the sequel to ‘The Return of the Witches’. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy once again step into the shoes of the trio of evil sorceresses, who will once again wreak havoc in the city of Salem.

First official image of the sequel to The Return of the Witches (Hocus Pocus 2) on Disney +

Released in 1993, Kenny Ortega’s film is considered one of the great family classics of the 90s. The Sanderson sisters are not the only ones to return, as Doug Jones will once again play the zombie Billy Butcherson.

The rest of the cast includes Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Wadingham, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson, and Nina Kitchen.

If everything continues according to schedule, the sequel to ‘The Return of the Witches’ will arrive in the fall of next year, with Halloween being the most possible date to disembark on the platform. ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ is directed by Anne Fletcher and written by Jen D’Angelo.

