Through a statement, representatives of the platforms and applications of delivery in Mexico City they expressed their rejection of the 2% tax for each delivery, proposed by the Ministry of Finance; here all the information.

This Friday, December 3, the organizations and associations that represent the platforms and applications of delivery in Mexico City expressed their concern and rejection of the proposal to create a new tax on delivery services through technological platforms.

This in response to the Secretariat of Administration and Finance of Mexico City who proposes that the applications of delivery What Uber Eats, Rappi, Didi Food, Amazon, Jüsto, iVoy and other applications, pay 2% tax for each delivery.

Nevertheless, Finance in its proposal indicates that the tax must be assumed by the administrators of the platforms and not by employees or consumers, in the statement it is explained that the tax would generate a direct negative impact on the economy of the thousands of businesses and delivery people that depend on these platforms.

Finance justifies the initiative of the new tax based on economic growth that electronic commerce has experienced due to the Covid-19 pandemic and because delivery They use the capital’s infrastructure in the delivery of parcels, food and other objects.

“This new tax is clearly unconstitutional, illegal, discriminatory and discretionary. Additionally, it represents a barrier to innovation for Mexico City, as it undermines efforts to accompany the economic reactivation in a complex period such as the pandemic. Similarly, It contravenes the Federal Government’s policy of NOT creating new taxes, as well as the agreements acquired by Mexico before the OECD not to establish more taxes on the digital economy. “It can be read in the statement.

If the tax is approved, who will assume the 2% charge for delivery

According to the statement in the statement, a local tax for using the streets is unprecedented and unconstitutional. They also point out that if the new tax becomes effective, it will cause a modification to the cost structure.

In other words, the intermediary platforms and thousands of restaurants, micro and small companies, will suffer a negative impact and this iIt will inevitably affect the prices paid by final consumers. And “(…) with it, directly affecting the pockets of Mexican families that demand these services and thousands of distributors who have found in digital platforms a means of generating profits in these times of pandemic. “The statement said.

This means that, the new tax will increase costs for businesses, restaurants, payment platforms, logistics, last mile, home sales and online markets (marketplaces), among other intermediary, promoter and facilitator platforms. And consequently the increase in prices and the pocket of consumers.

The statement ends by stating that “The digital economy is a key sector for the economic recovery of the City. (…) One of the main objectives of the signatory associations is to convey the importance of the internet, technology and innovation and the economy have for the economy and the well-being of Mexicans. We make a respectful call to the Congress of Mexico City to assess the negative effects that this tax will have in a participatory, transparent manner and in full respect of the constitutional framework.“

The statement is signed by the following associations to which most of the applications and platforms of delivey in Mexico City