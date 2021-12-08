One of the most reiterated opinions within the video game industry and its community is that The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time it’s the best game ever.

There will always be conflicting points of view and counterarguments, but one reality is that Ocarina of Time is one of the top titles in the industry, a benchmark par excellence that entertainment, artistic expression, narrative, music and interactivity can be mixed in the same experience that will leave a mark forever.

The game originally came out in 1998 on Nintendo 64 and since then it has had ports on different platforms, as well as a remake for Nintendo 3DS.

However, what fans want is for Nintendo to one day make a remake that exploits the technologies in turn to reach a level of loyalty that gives another dimension to the game.

It is unlikely that this remake will arrive through official channels; however, there are always users willing to unleash their programming and modeling skills to deliver glimpses of what a new version of this title would look like.

This is the case of YouTube user RwanLink, who uploaded a video of the region Kakariko Village recreated with the power of Unreal Engine 5, the latest iteration of the Epic Games graphics engine.

The video begins with the user explaining that his current undertaking is what he calls “Zelda Next Gen”, consisting of demonstrations of locations of Ocarina of Time recreated with the aforementioned engine. Your goal is to create cinematic quality environments that show where next-gen visuals can go in video games.

After seeing the result of their work, we assure you that it will be impossible to stop you wanting to one day see Ocarina of Time recreated with Current technology and with an unprecedented fidelity. Enjoy: