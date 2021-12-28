Skyrim, the fifth installment in Bethesda’s The Elder Scrolls saga has created one of the largest communities around it. From the presence of what is probably one of the largest amounts of mods in the entire industry and a mammoth amount of sales, the love for this title is matched by few others.

It is not surprising then, that when it comes to having the new Epic Games engine, fans have wanted to use it to bring their favorite title back to life (once again). Today we want to show you how They recreate Skyrim in Unreal Engine 5 in a video that looks spectacular. You can see it below:

The video has been created by Christian gomm, a worker within Myrkur Games, and has used this recreation of Skyrim to test various photometry and experiment with different types of textures. This area of ​​the Bethesda game (Riverbed) features a lot of different natural materials between pines, rocks and water, which make it an ideal environment to test textures.

