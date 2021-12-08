With a Vulcar Fagola customized as a makeshift Ecto-1, a player from Grand Theft Auto Online found a way to bring Ghostbusters to the open world sandbox. Users often find creative ways to implement pop culture references in the Grand Theft Auto multiplayer game. In October, for example, modders added Squid Game challenges to GTA Online, with “Red Light, Green Light” being the most popular of these recreated challenges.

Gta online It has been the sandbox experience of choice for many players in recent years. While this is of course thanks to the brand’s proprietary chaotic gameplay, Rockstar Games’ continued support after launch keeps users coming back for more. The most recent, most consequential update went live in July as Los Santos Tuners, a content patch focused on custom rides, car rallies, test tracks, and high-speed racing. Additionally, Los Santos Tuners introduced eight mini-heists, contract missions with generous payouts that players participate in by chatting with KDJ and Sessanta. It appears that some of the update’s customization options are being put to good use as well.

Over the weekend, Reddit user CringeBwah shared images from a Ghostbusters-inspired video that he created on Grand Theft Auto Online. And, yes, there is an Ecto-1 type vehicle involved. According to a subsequent CringeBwah post on the Reddit thread, the car in question was brought to life thanks to the Vulcar Fagola that players can find in southern San Andreas for $ 335,000. Its custom raw white colourway and carefully placed red accents truly capture the essence of the iconic car. A gray jumpsuit completes the look, along with the player character’s Parachute Bag / Proton Pack and laser pistols, the latter added in the GTA Online Arena War update in early 2019. Of course, there can be no homage to Ghostbusters without the theme song. It sounds over the video below which shows a lot of violence and destruction.

Barring the absence of ghosts and supernatural threats, the video above does a good job of bringing the world of Ghostbusters to Grand Theft Auto Online. These kinds of fan-made creations continue to impress, proving that even relatively limited customization tools can make for a very interesting experience.

Rockstar’s plans for what’s coming in Gta online remain a secret. However, details that have been leaked suggest that an upcoming update will include a collaboration with Dr. Dre in which the legendary producer and rapper will reprise his role in the game to open a Los Santos-based production company. This information has yet to be confirmed by verified sources, save for Snoop Dogg’s recent claim that Dre has spent time working on new music for the brand.