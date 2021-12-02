They propose to charge apps like Rappi and UberEats 2% for each delivery in CDMX

They propose in Mexico City that delivery applications pay 2% tax for each deliveryWe will tell you who will have to pay the amount in accordance with the Secretary of Finance.

The Secretariat of Administration and Finance of Mexico City proposes that the applications of delivery What Uber Eats, Rappi, Didi Food, Amazon, Jüsto, iVoy and other applications, pay 2% tax for each delivery.

DO NOT STOP READING: Access the FBI to messages, history and backup of 9 platforms including iMessage and WhatsApp

The Ministry of Finance presented several additions to the Tax Code of the capital and among them, the new tax of two percent is proposed for apps dedicated to the distribution of food or products of any kind, since “They make use of the infrastructure of the city,” says the proposal.

The Finance proposal proposes that the position be absorbed by the administrators of the applications and platforms, that is to say, that the charge is not transferred to the consumers or the distributors.

The rationale for the proposal is that the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the growth of e-commerce, which benefited the economy of the companies dedicated to the delivery of food and other products, for which now they must contribute to Mexico City.

Currently in Mexico City, passenger transport applications such as UBER, DIDI and Beat, pay a tax of 1.5% for each trip. In this case, the recovery amount goes to mobility projects of the City.

At the moment the platforms and apps contacted by Parentesis.com, as Rappi, Jokr, Jüsto and DiDi, indicate that they still do not have a position on the proposal of the Ministry of Finance and the tax of 2% for each delivery.