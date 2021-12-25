It is well known that the world of video game collecting has a myriad of peculiarities, which determine the value of said item, making it greatly increase its value before collectors, especially if it is about iconic video games that have been recorded in the history of the gamer world.

This is the case of a jewel for many, more in this case especially, since it is a copy of The legend of zelda that sold for almost $ 4000 USD thanks to a sticker of a ramen brand.

As commented Kotaku, recently an auction was closed in Yahoo!, in which a copy of The Legend of Zelda for the Famicom Disk System sold for 453,000 JPY, which would be something like $ 3966 USD with the current exchange rate.

With this, said copy becomes one of the most expensive of this version.

And something that we all wonder when hearing said data, is what makes it so valuable? We would think that it is sealed, signed by himself Shigeru miyamoto or something like that.

More that is not the case, since it really is rather a copy in good condition, but what makes it so special is that it has a sticker with the logo of the Charumera ramen from Myojo Foods.

And it does not make it so special, only the fact of having said sticker attached, but rather, what happens is that It is a copy of The Legend of Zelda that was given away as part of a contest that the ramen brand held in 1986.

That’s right, on that occasion only 1500 copies of The Legend or Zelda were given for the Famicom Disk System, but they also gave away consoles with the brand’s logo.

What makes this curious is that although it is a rarer version of The Legend of Zelda, this variant was not always considered so expensive.

And it is that, it is said that in some stores in Japan it was sold for much less.

There are indications that people paid up to $ 313 USD until a few years ago, which is a considerable increase in its price.

What we would have to take into account is that retro game prices have skyrocketed in recent years. So it is not surprising what happened to this cartridge. It only remains to see if it was a legitimate sale or someone trying to inflate its price.