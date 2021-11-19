The Xiaomi community seems to have no limits. After successfully starting Windows 11 on the Xiaomi Mi 8, they have achieved the same in the Xiaomi Pad 5 and they have also done it with a fairly stable operation.

This is what @ Sunflower2333 has achieved, showing us a video in which you can see the operation of the Microsoft operating system on the Xiaomi Pad 5, all this in a functional way and taking advantage of the tablet’s 2K resolution.

More and more development around the Xiaomi Pad 5

Without a doubt, the Xiaomi Pad 5 has caused a sensation. Hence, projects like this have come to light, managing to run Windows 11 on the Xiaomi Pad 5 in a fairly stable way and also, with a very good future ahead.

Although this project does not have official support from Xiaomi, its developers have promised to move on, trying to obtain a performance as stable as possible and focusing on energy consumption which is apparently the main problem that the Xiaomi Pad 5 faces when running Windows 11.

In short, a news above all curious and promising at the same time. It will be necessary to see if its development really continues forward, allowing us to use the Xiaomi Pad 5 as if it were a Surface.