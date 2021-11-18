Both are safe and federal authorities are investigating the accident.

The geolocation-based feature of Apple’s Find My app is not only a wonderful tool that helps you find where thieves are in case of theft or where you have lost your device in case of loss, but it is also a feature that can save your life …

We have witnessed a host of stories about how the Apple Watch has saved many people’s lives. But now it turns out that the iPad –And by extension also the iPhone– also saves lives. Pay attention to this incredible story of a pilot and his daughter, who had a plane crash.

They locate the crashed plane thanks to an iPad

As reported by the CNN a man and his daughter were missing for hours after their plane crashed in a forest of Pennsylvania, USA.

The plane took off from Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport in Pittston County. The radar stopped detecting the plane’s heading shortly after it took off.

The pilot was a 58-year-old man who wanted to take his 13-year-old daughter on the flight. Apparently they were the only passengers. After a 5-hour search, members of the rescue team contacted the pilot’s wife when they could identify him.

They discovered that the daughter had an iPad with which they could locate her last position.

“They had to go through trees and everything. It was definitely a miracle.”

They were finally able to locate the last known position of the plane thanks to the application Search my. Right there was where they found them. They were hugging to keep warm. A beautiful story with a happy ending that could well have ended in disaster. Remember, always have localization activated on your devices!

