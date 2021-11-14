El Buen Fin in Mexico was created to improve the shopping experience, encourage different forms of payment by the consumer, make and execute promotion and discount strategies, highlight sales and develop different areas of opportunity around; However, it has been shown that when making advertising, many brands fall into errors. Such was the case of the error of the La Playa Acueducto store, who in a promotion forgot to put a legend specifying the restrictions and had to sell 18 boxes of tequila to a couple with a 30 percent discount.

During the Good End, these types of situations have become common and the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) is the body in charge of enforcing the rights of consumers.

The case of tequila in Zapopan, Jalisco

Two consumers went to a wine and spirits store called La Playa de Acueducto, located in Zapopan, Jalisco, to buy 18 cases of tequila at a 30 percent discount.

The great offer was the result of a Good End promotion made by the store; However, in his advertising he forgot to put a legend of restrictions where the promotion was limited to three boxes per person.

When consumers saw the opportunity, they took advantage, but the wine and spirits store refused to validate the promotion of the 216 bottles of Maestro Doble Diamante tequila.

Although the store clarified its restrictions to consumers, it was clear in the promotion, which is why Profeco urged that the boxes be sold.

From the first day of the Good End, inconsistencies and complaints began to emerge in Profeco and the stores with the most complaints so far have been self-service and department stores.

Claims are mainly for not respecting the advertised price, unauthorized additional charges, failure to comply with promotions and offers, not respecting interest-free months, delivery of damaged products as well as not informing about terms and conditions.

The importance of good publicity during Good End

To promote competition from companies that try to position their goods, products and services within the preferences of consumers, suppliers design advertising campaigns to disseminate the qualities and characteristics of the products they offer; however, advertising campaigns can become misleading or unclear.

The end of advertising, according to Profeco, refers to the mode of promotion, through which the provider-advertiser seeks that the consumer-recipient of it knows, motivates and decides on consumption.

It should not be forgotten that a well-done advertising that does not confuse the consumer has multiple benefits such as increasing the presence of the brand, standing out from the competition, attracting and retaining customers and educating customers.

In these types of cases where advertising is not specified, one of the great damages is in the brand image.

