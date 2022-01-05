It has been almost seven years since The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt went on sale and the popularity of the CD Projekt RED video game continues in style. In fact, the premiere of the second season of Netflix’s The Witcher series has returned to shoot the number of players on Steam and it is precisely for this reason that interesting details and secrets continue to be discovered. In that sense, they have now uncovered the fateful fate of a character from The Witcher 3. Specifically we are talking about Aldert geert, the man who teaches Geralt to play Gwent in the Huerto Blanco tavern, the initial area of ​​the play, where we must hunt down the griffin.

As user Virasman comments on the Reddit forums, Aldert Geert tells Geralt that he wants write a book about war against the Nilfgaardian empire. The witcher replies that if he enters the battlefront they will kill him for his boots. This netizen assures that Aldert’s fate depends on whether Geralt emboldens him to go to war, but other users point out that the result is the same if we try to dissuade him. Be that as it may, later we can find you in the Hangman Tree of Huerto Blanco hanging from it and, of course, no boots, just as Geralt had predicted.

CD Projekt to start developing new The Witcher and Cyberpunk games next year

But that is not all. At the foot of the aforementioned tree you will see the unfinished book about war that Aldert Geert was writing and you will also find a letter from Gwent if you failed to defeat him in your confrontation in the tavern. A new sample that CD Projekt took care of even the smallest detail in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, even leaving hidden secrets like this one, which allow us to know the fate of very secondary characters with whom we coincide throughout the adventure.