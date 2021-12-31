A new Marvel’s Spider-Man player has found a hilarious Easter egg while playing one of the Mary Jane levels. Insomniac Games’ open world title puts players in the boots of the iconic arachnid hero. The game’s story includes new enemies that threaten New York City and Peter Parker’s loved ones. Although players spend most of their time swinging and stopping crime, Marvel’s Spider-Man also includes Mary Jane as a playable character in some stealth-based sections.

Although Marvel’s Spider-Man received huge praise upon its release back in 2018, the title’s Mary Jane levels of stealth caused division among players. In Insomniac’s interactive adaptation of the classic Spider-Man myth, Mary Jane is Peter Parker’s ex-girlfriend and an investigative journalist at the Daily Bugle. With none of the hero’s incredible powers at his disposal, playing as MJ forces players to slowly sneak away to gather evidence and assist Spider-Man. The iconic character also plays an important role in the game’s story, as Spider-Man must learn to trust his allies and ultimately rekindle his relationship with MJ. The Mary Jane Watson segments from Marvel’s Spider-Man also help illustrate Spider-Man’s powers, as the levels temporarily put players in the shoes of a normal human rather than a superhero crawling around walls.

During a first game of Marvel’s Spider-Man, Reddit user xeggplays discovered an adorable Easter egg while playing as Mary Jane. In one section of the game, MJ infiltrates a museum, and players must complete a puzzle in which they change the pose of a statue piece by piece. However, rookie player xeggplays found that repeatedly opening and closing the statue’s mouth prompts a comment from MJ. The jovial journalist says “Nom nom nom”, as if the statue is eating, and the comment section of the post suggests that many players had never discovered this humorous moment.

Marvel’s Spider-Man of 2018 featured several classic villains and supporting characters, including Mary Jane, and the sequel promises to introduce even more iconic figures. Announced as early as September 2021, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will feature Kraven and Venom as the main enemies that players will be able to face. The reveal trailer also confirms that both Peter Parker and Miles Morales will be playable characters, following Miles’s own spin-off title that launched in 2020. Although it has not been officially confirmed whether Mary Jane will be a playable character again, the partner Spider-Man will no doubt appear as part of the sequel’s narrative.

Offering a radically different gameplay style and developing an essential supporting character, the Mary Jane sections in Marvel’s Spider-Man were a divisive but essential addition. Playing as a normal human allows players to re-appreciate Spider-Man’s abilities, and chasing down villains as the fearless reporter can be a lot of fun in its own right. The statue’s eaten easter egg is one of the funniest Mary Jane moments in the game, bringing humor to a tense level of stealth.