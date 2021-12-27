In Mexico, as in the world, one of the consumer trends that has marked the return to the new normal is commerce via the Internet, due to the ravages generated by the current pandemic, including forced social distancing, created a base within the digital commerce that in turn encourages the logistics market and first-line product delivery, which is why companies specializing in this area have established themselves as an essential part of the new way in which commerce has developed today .

After this increase in the need for specialists in delivery, logistics, and safeguarding of goods, various conflicts have been generated, since different users have reported various conflicts generated between companies and consumers on social networks, such is the case reported in Twitter, in which a first complaint was made stating the delivery of a package in terrible condition, and in a second post, the affected party reported an alleged robbery modus operandi by two employees belonging to DHL

The complaint in networks

Within the social network Twitter, a conflict generated between a user and the DHL parcel company was announced, the affected user indicates that she received a package in apparent poor condition, within the complaint she adds a couple of photographs as evidence; However, a major conflict arose when they reported that two company workers carried out robberies within the company.

My package was stolen they have 2 workers who are dedicated to arbitrarily retain packages names Bryan Leon Hernandez and Luis Alberto Castro fiesco they open and urban the packages take more than a month to deliver the packages so that the videos are deleted – Zeon (@ Zeon1010) December 26, 2021

The first case was presented by @davidcamorlinga, who pointed out the following: “Thus the delivery of @DHLMex, everything was broken because of putting heavy things #malservice #malattention

@Profeco “; It is within the conversation of this first complaint that a second comment was made which denounces the alleged way in which two employees of the parcel company constantly carry out robberies.

Within the second comment, made by the user @ Zeon1010, you can see the report of theft, and it is a way of commenting that the complainant indicates that: @AtencionProfeco, @davidcamorlinga, My package was stolen, they have 2 workers who are dedicated to holding packages arbitrarily names Bryan leon Hernández and Luis Alberto castro fiesco they open and steal the packages, it takes more than a month to deliver the packages for the videos to be deleted.

It is worth mentioning that within the conversation so far no position has been generated by the company, nor have more testimonies been presented, what is known is that the intention to place the complaint within the social network, It is to alert and prevent consumers against possible theft of parcels in the future.

