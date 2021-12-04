User shows the step by step of creating your Christmas tree with Heineken packaging, the brand asks for your address to know it.

December dates are generally characterized by the discounts that brands provide at the end of the year so that consumers spend their Christmas bonus and buy new products, however, this month is also well placed for celebrating Christmas, regardless of whether or not they have religious purposes.

The christmas expenses They entail several products to consider, whether in the classic Christmas dinner, decorations, toys, gifts, etc., so it is a date that manages to benefit different brands from different industries. In accordance with Statista in his study where he shows the Latin American countries that spend the most at Christmas, Chile is leading in first place with 3,790 US dollars in Christmas shopping, Mexico in second with 268 dollars, Peru with 308, Argentina with 290 and Brazil with 282 dollars.

Having adopted the celebration of Christmas in different countries, many homes around the world choose to also buy a tree as part of the decoration, either natural or artificial, however, these can represent a considerable expense (in addition to having a damage to the environment), both in the price of the tree and in the decorations that it entails, so some people choose to create alternatives that can be cheaper, fun and creative.

A user on Twitter has made two posts showing the step by step in the creation of a Christmas tree made from containers of the renowned beer brand Heineken, who made a motivational and cinematic-style video, worthy of being named as a unpaid advertising strategy towards the brand.

The narrator of the video comments that for the realization of this heineken green christmas tree, all the beer containers that he consumed together with his friends, were saved to achieve their creative decoration, to which even the brand has responded and asked them for the address to go to see said Christmas tree.

Now we only need the address to know this tree. 🎄🍺 pic.twitter.com/fEZyYFrUnF – Heineken Paraguay (@HeinekenPy) November 29, 2021

December is positioned as one of the best months for brands to increase their income by adopting the Christmas celebration within their marketing strategies, if they are sufficiently interested in adopting it and are able to effectively join the trend, achieving good results with relatively simple actions.

An example of this we have with Tupperware, who launched a Christmas campaign by inviting users to create a Christmas tree made with their products and users in effect created and showed to social networks what they were capable of just by using their creativity and some of the brand’s tuppers to create a decoration worthy of Christmas .

Consumers are looking to spend fun December dates making their own creations of Christmas trees, as were those who decorated theirs with Star Wars references, representing these a good opportunity for brands to launch products or build strategies to increase their sales and better position themselves before the consumer’s mind.

