Through social networks, some users have reported that, on Amazon, the prices of certain products are different before and after El Buen Fin.

Once again, El Buen Fin is the center of a discussion on social networks, specifically on Twiter, because a group of users announced that Amazon has raised the prices of products that previously cost less.

As we have already mentioned, El Buen Fin is one of those scenarios where there is always – and there will be – controversy regarding the behavior of some stores, which tend to raise prices and then put them on sale.

In a way, this period of offers lends itself to something like this happening. In fact, for years, various consumers have been reporting it: days before the Good End begins, the price is one and by the time the offers begin, the value increases.

It is not the first or the last time that it will happen, but, now, thanks to the great boom of social networks, it is easier to make it known, in order to make it go viral and, hopefully, reach the right people or the competent authorities so that these types of practices stop or, failing that, have a solution for customers.

The same is happening with some Amazon products, with users themselves comparing prices before and after El Buen Fin.

Chale … Pure deception in the # GoodFin2021 #GoodFinAmazon

He had put a screen in the cart to take advantage of an offer for the good end … A few days ago they raised the price for today to lower it and putting that according to it cost much more before pic.twitter.com/LjoTJt5xye – Ismael Hérnandez (@EhekatzinHp) November 10, 2021

Which #GoodFinAmazon ? Price of a week ago (photo left) and the price of the good end (photo right), here you may or may not intervene @Profeco @AttentionProfeco ? https://t.co/8PsCdxh0v1 pic.twitter.com/SblPPVRA6j – La Vie Est Belle (@ LaVieEs90163212) November 11, 2021

Making it visible on social networks is, today, an important resource for finding a solution that satisfies users, especially when an event like El Buen Fin is trending and there are still a few hours left for this period to end.

When this type of case occurs, what has been requested is that a complaint be filed with the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco), which is why, through social networks, a call is also made to the agency to act immediately .

Although it is true that, according to official information, several of the reported cases achieve a satisfactory solution, what is striking is that, despite this, these types of complaints continue to arise every year.

Unlike a few years ago, now social networks have become a great window to make all kinds of complaints. There are cases that become truly viral and put the image of brands in check before millions of people.

Precisely, a few hours ago, during the morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the head of Profeco warned about false offers from establishments such as Chedraui, but also emphasized the fact that consumers have issued complaints from stores such as Walmart or Elektra.

A large part of user complaints is due to non-compliance with offers and, in the same way, due to cancellation of purchases, in addition to the fact that it is also reported that, in some stores, prices go up during El Buen Fin, when they previously had a much lower value.

In a way, this can be conceived as a consumer scam, a kind of deception that, despite the multiple complaints that have been made known, continues to occur and it seems that it will continue until there is no greater consequence in this regard. .

