They ask Sears to act against employee aggression for homophobia

Social networks are a good communication tool for many people in the world. In a complaint that was registered on the Twitter platform, A homophobic assault is reported by a Sears employee.

The publication made by the user @truffashanty explains that she and her wife were attacked by an employee of the Mexican store Sears while they were walking hand in hand in the Parque Las Antenas plaza.

“Today we suffered an act of #homophobia when going hand in hand with my wife in #ParqueLasAntenas when being pushed by #JuanFernandoOlivares, an employee of @searsmexico who still looked for us in the parking lot to intimidate us, which we defended ourselves. #niunamenos #Gender Violence ”, says the first tweet.

Today we suffered an act of #homophobia going hand in hand with my wife in #ParqueLasAntenas

being pushed by #JuanFernandoOlivares employee of @searsmexico who still looked for us in the parking lot to intimidate us to which we defended ourselves.#Not one less #GenderViolence – Shantall CV (@truffashanty) December 28, 2021

In a second publication, the woman indicated that the man chased them to the plaza’s parking lot and continued to attack them until the square’s security team intervened.

“He intimidates us by saying that we will regret being born, he took photos of our plates and we fear for our lives. We do not file a complaint for fear that this person and his family will identify us and harm us, “he explains in another tweet.

Before the complaint in the social network Sears social media managers responded to the user offering an apology and requesting more information about the events.

Good evening, Shantall. I offer you an apology for what happened. In a moment I give you follow-up by DM. I remain at your orders, “says the tweet from the Sears account.

The complaint that was made this December 27 did not generate more comments before the digital pulse. Similarly, the user has not made another publication explaining that she was told about the brand or if they supported her with the complaint.

Importance of social networks in complaints

Social networks can be a very helpful medium, whether you use them to entertain yourself, educate yourself, communicate or report.

According to data from Statista in 2020, approximately 48.3 percent of the world’s population were social media users. This proportion is projected to increase to 56.7 percent of the world’s population by 2025. Social media is one of the most popular online activities worldwide; In 2020, the global audience for social media was 3.6 billion users.

Currently, most of the causes that the digital pulse defends and unleashes the union of Internet users are complaints where some people attack communities for not being or thinking the same.

Social topics are the main communication on several of the social networks. It is novel to see how “social issues” are taking more and more place within these new spaces, in much more creative and interesting ways, since this new medium allows it.

