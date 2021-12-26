While his brand new ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is on the way to 1 billion dollars, Tom Holland has once again spoken out on the absurd war between Martin Scorsese and superhero cinema.

The hero against art

Every (mediocre) interviewer’s favorite question has come up again during a talk on THR about the possibilities of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ to be nominated for Best Film in the Oscar. “It is true art”, assures the star. Let’s run a thick fleece.

Holland has been the last star in the industry to assess the burning issue of whether or not genre films are good for the industry, including Ridley Scott, Paul Thomas Anderson or Martin Scorsese, who assures that Marvel movies “they are not cinema . “

“You can ask Martin Scorsese: Would you like to make a Marvel movie?” He doesn’t know what it’s like because he’s never done one, “Holland told THR. “I’ve done Marvel movies and also movies that have been in the Oscar fight, and the only difference, actually, is that one is much more expensive than the other. But the way I analyze the character, the way that the director sets the arc of the story and the characters, it’s all the same, just it’s done on a different scale. So I think they are true works of art“.





Holland, the star of three Spider-Man movies, first came to attention in JA Bayona’s film, ‘The Impossible,’ the true story of a family struggling to survive after the 2004 tsunami. That film, indeed, was featured in many of the award-winning rumors of this year.

Holland also named other MCU actors who have successfully taken on both worlds. “When you’re making these movies, you know that, good or bad, millions of people will see them, whereas when you’re making a little indie movie, if it’s not very good, no one will see it, so it comes with different pressure levels. I mean, you can also ask Benedict Cumberbatch or Robert Downey Jr. or Scarlett Johansson, people who have made movies that are ‘Oscar-worthy’ and have also made superhero movies, and they will tell you they are the same thing. “Peter Parker It will have matured, but Tom Holland still lacks a few warm soups.