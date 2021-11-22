The federal Ministry of Health announced this Sunday, November 21, the first 10 entities that accumulate the highest number of COVID cases in Mexico.

In your daily technical report on COVID which published until 5:00 p.m. this Sunday, specified that among these entities are:

There are already 3 million 863 thousand 362 total cases

Although the federal Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer, reported a few days ago that there are already small signs of a fourth wave of COVID-19 in Mexico. The COVID-19 epidemiological semaphore map showed that all entities are in green. Except for the state of Baja California, which is in orange.

In Mexico, the Ministry of Health indicated, until this Sunday, that 3 million 863 thousand 362 total cases and 292 thousand 471 total deaths from COVID have been confirmed.

He pointed out that the distribution by sex in confirmed COVID cases shows a predominance in women with 50.2% and the overall median age is 39 years.

At the information cut on Sunday, the Ministry of Health added that 18,661 active cases of COVID have been registered with an incidence rate of 14.5 per 100,000 inhabitants.

He also announced that in the last five weeks, most of the cases are present in the groups of 18 to 29 years, followed by the group of 30 to 39 years and finally 40 to 49 years.

Among the basic measures, the Ministry of Health recommended:

Maintain a healthy distance, at least 1.5 meters away from each other.

Protection and care of the elderly The most important measure is voluntary social isolation Follow the recommendations of healthy distance and prevention measures if visiting older adults Use of face masks Frequent hand washing Ventilation in closed places Remote greeting Do not greet with a kiss, hand or hug

