The Urban Culture Park (Parcur), where the Atlantis and El Rollo spas were located in the Chapultepec Forest, will be spaces for the skateboard with three tracks and a stage for concerts. With the creation of new spaces for the skateboard in Mexico City (CDMX), a positive opportunity opens up for both athletes and the city.

“On the one hand it contributes to the physical and mental dimension of the participants, and on the other it contributes to reaching and improving the municipal sports offer”, says the expert in specialized design and construction of Pump Track circuits and tracks. Skateboard, Carlos Iglesias.

A skatepark to promote sport

The rehabilitation of the infrastructure had an investment of 80 million pesos and the Government of Mexico City rescued more than 59,124 m2 of what was Atlantis and El Rollo, indicates information from El Universal.

The spas were a dream in the eighties and nineties, but for times before the project skateboard, the area was covered in brush and graffiti.

The ruins only brought to mind a landscape of desolation and urban intervention, but that situation is changing, in the area the skateboarding professional and 872 users are expected to visit the site daily.

To meet the objective, the infrastructure was equipped with three bowls professional quality; two for adults and one for the little ones.

The place will be equipped with a stage, a site for free activities and a parking lot.

On the surface of what was El Rollo, a cafeteria, a restaurant, a stay area, a market for the sale of food or articles and a gallery were installed.

The most unexpected thing is that the government will maintain the graffiti interventions on the abandoned infrastructure.

The benefits of the new spaces skateboard

The creation of the new spaces by the CDMX government will allow urban or action athletes to practice in spaces where there is no danger, reducing the rate of falls due to practice in inappropriate places.

Athletes will become more agile with different surfaces, platforms, and flow lines and their health will improve.

Regarding the benefits to the city, there will be less deterioration to public infrastructures, fewer complaints from citizens, and it will attract tourism and good publicity for the city, since it will be in tune with the new urban sports trends.

See more: