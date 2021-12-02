We tell you all this because at the moment there are many who want to embark on the development of their own applications or games. This is something that also extends to the creation of our own web pages from scratch, for which we need some programming knowledge. But at the same time we can use a series of utilities and platforms that greatly facilitate these tasks.

We find certain platforms, for example, that offer us a good part of the code and have generated. We also have powerful editors with real-time debugging functions that are very useful to us. That is why in this case we are going to talk about a series of websites that generate the CSS code necessary by themselves to program our projects.

The first thing we should know in this regard is that this specific code will be very helpful when it comes to achieving great results in web design. In this type of task or we can use the popular HTML that initially allows us to create the contents of the web in which we work. But if we want to give it a more striking and attractive appearance, the best we can do is use the CSS code.