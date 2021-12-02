Augmented reality is a feature that continues to gain strength over recent years, either in different mobile applications or even in recent video games. This Xiaomi knows so, therefore, it has updated two of its latest devices to make them compatible with Google ARCore, a functionality that will allow both teams to use augmented reality applications through their cameras.

Specifically, these two devices correspond to the Xiaomi Pad 5 and the Xiaomi 11T, which have been certified by Google itself to be able to use this functionality in some applications such as Pokemon Go, where you can capture different creatures through the use of this technology.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 and the Xiaomi 11T can now enjoy Google ARCore

Some time ago, Google ARCore was simply an application that could be downloaded from any Android phone from the Google Play Store, something that changed recently to give way to a certification that Google itself gives to certain phones that they consider.





With this, these teams that are certified have access to augmented reality services such as applications like Google Maps in Live View mode or 3D animals from Google search. Most devices that request this certification are accepted although, yes, the waiting times vary depending on what Google itself considers, Hence, the Xiaomi Pad 5 and the Xiaomi 11T have taken so long to be able to incorporate it.

In short, two of the most recent Xiaomi devices can enjoy these functions from this moment without the need for a software update by the company itself, undoubtedly very good news for users who own both computers.

Source | Google