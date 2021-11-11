GTA Trilogy Remastered will be available on Xbox and PC in just a few hours, so while millions of people anxiously await the availability of this collection that includes the remasters of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas, from SomosXbox we anticipate that These mythical 36 songs will not be available in GTA Trilogy Remastered, since copyright has become a problem again, something that no longer takes us by surprise.

Although, yesterday we revealed a list with all the songs that will be available in GTA Trilogy Remastered, but now we also have to reveal the 36 songs that have remained on the way to Rockstar games, and that will probably make our return to the streets of Vice City and San Andreas not quite as we expected.

These mythical 36 songs will not be available in GTA Trilogy Remastered

Songs not available in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Remastered

Ozzy Osbourne – ‘Bark At The Moon’ Kate Bush – ‘Wow’ Michael Jackson – ‘Billie Jean’ Lionel Richie – ‘Running With The Night’ Herbie Hancock – ‘Rockit’ Afrika Bambaataa + The Soulsonic Force – ‘Looking For the Perfect Beat’ Michael Jackson – ‘Wanna Be Starting Something’ Follow Follow Sputnik – ‘Love Missile F1-11’ Gary Numan – ‘Cars’ ABC – ‘Poison Arrow’ Aneka – ‘Japanese Boy’ The Buggles – ‘Video Killed The Radio Star’ Joe Jackson – ‘Steppin’ Out ‘ The Fixx – ‘One Thing Leads To Another Quiet Riot – ‘Cum On Feel The Noize’

Rockstar Games compares GTA Trilogy Remastered’s visual enhancements to the original games

Songs not available in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Remastered