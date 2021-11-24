Today, the Canary Island of Tenerife has rolled out the red carpet for a very special date such as the Dial Awards 2021. Thus, if a few days ago we saw the red carpet of the Awards of the 40 Principales, now it is the turn of the radio station in Spanish par excellence.

Ana Guerra





The singer who has also participated as master of ceremonies has chosen this two-piece design in red consisting of a bandana top and a maxi skirt. Of course, her XXL hair has not gone unnoticed by us.

Miriam





We continue with another of the ex-triumphs who has chosen a look very different from the previous one: A black minidress with sequins and a pronounced neckline that combines the strapless and the V-style.

Dulceida





The instagramer has also chosen red for this moment with a dress type blazer which he has combined with some ideal star salons.

Rozalén





For its part, Rozalén She has preferred a tight black dress with blue stripes with pronounced shoulder pads that she has combined with over-the-knee boots.

Malu





A brown satin dress that marks the figure has been the look chosen by Malú on her return to the red carpets.

Vanesa Martin





The most colorful point has put it Vanesa Martin with this two-piece suit loaded with colors.

Edurne





Edurne’s choice was Edurne’s choice for a satin pearl gray long dress with a fine strap.

Andrea Guasch





Andrea has come with a black midi dress loaded with transparencies and with a detail of silver fringes at the height of the chest.

Conchita





Red minidress and black ankle boots was the curious choice with which we saw Conchita on this green carpet.

Maria Parrado





The young singer came dressed in a dark blue double-breasted dress full of sparkles.

Marta Soto





Much more sober was Marta Soto opting for a black pantsuit and blazer combined with a white high-neck top.

Rosanna zanetti





Finally and accompanying David Bisbal, Rosanna arrived with a black mini dress with transparencies and an original neckline.

Photos | Gtres