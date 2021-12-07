The countdown to the celebration of Christmas has arrived, and if you haven’t had time to plan the gifts to have them under the tree on time, no problem, because here we are to solve things a bit for you, and that is, with discounts in the technology area of ​​El Corte Inglés, we cannot resist giving away the best smartwatches for lovers of being always connected, and for those who keep track of their daily activity.

Stylish watches in modern square case designs, or traditional models that reinvent the classic silhouette of the round case are part of the list, where you will surely find the ideal smartwatch to gift that special person.

Huawei Band 6 Graphite Black





The minimalist design of this activity bracelet offers us the possibility of wearing a watch with a simple aesthetic, but at the same time modern, on the wrist. The Huawei Band 6 Graphite Black It is perfect to show information about your daily physical activity, show you notifications and even monitor your sleep and rest status.

You find it lowered from 59 to 34.90 euros.

Huawei Band 6 Graphite Black Activity Tracker

Oppo Watch 46 mm





With a sharp image on its AMOLED screen, this OPPO smartwatch is a perfect bet: since you can keep track of your health and fitness, in addition to receiving notifications directly from your device to be aware of what is happening on your smartphone.

You find it lowered from 329 to 239 euros.

Oppo Watch 46 mm WiFi Black Smartwatch Read: Five very practical briefcase bags to carry our protected laptop back to class

Amazfit GTS 2e





More than ideal as a companion for those who perform physical activity, this Amazfit watch offers exact control over the heart rate and also on the level of stress. It has metrics to monitor more than 90 sports activities and analysis of your routines to continue getting the best out of you.

You find it reduced from 129 to 94.90 euros.

Amazfit GTS 2e Moss Green Smartwatch

Garmin Venu smart watch





For those who take physical activity to another level, this Garmin watch is ideal for those who practice everything from the tranquility of yoga to the intensity of cardio. Monitor activities such as steps, distance traveled, and stress, but what most catches our attention is the autonomy of 7 days of its battery.

You find it reduced from 379.99 to 299.99 euros.

Garmin Venu Smartwatch Black / Slate

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite





This smartwatch is fully customizable, both, that you can choose up to 120 different styles of dial to show the time. It is also enriched with 7 sports modes that offer great monitoring of your physical activity.

You find it reduced from 59.99 to 54.99 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite Black Smartwatch

Images | Unsplash | The English Court

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.