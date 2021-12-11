If you want to have a good experience playing with your Xbox, sound is an aspect that you cannot leave to chance, stereo speakers with an output of up to 16 W and audio amplification are an excellent choice. That is why in this article we will talk about the speakers. Creative Pebble V3 what can you get for a fairly affordable price of 29 euros.

These speakers are designed with an audio processing technology called Clear Dialog so that you can perfectly understand the dialogues in your games and even content that you watch in streaming such as movies and series. Also, the best thing about this is that the background effects are not affected and you don’t have to turn up the volume.

These speakers have larger, more custom 2.25-inch full-range drivers, these Creative Pebble V3 have 50% more volume than their previous version. The great thing about this is that the sound is not distorted, on the contrary, it has a very rich and powerful audio with an improvement in the bass sound.

Now it’s time to talk about connectivity, in addition to having a single USB-C cable, you also have a 3.5 mm jack and bluetooth 5.0 connection available, with the USB cable you will not need an audio cable with a 3.5 mm connector and you can have more space on your game table. In fact if you opt for the USB-C connection you will get a more efficient power and a higher volume.

Having said the above, now it’s time to talk about its wireless connectivity you can play streaming music through the bluetooth 5.0 which is the most recent version of this technology. How does it work? You just have to press the bluetooth button on the speakers and they can be paired with the device you wantBe it a laptop, a computer, a tablet or a smartphone, because you have to remember that Xbox uses its own wireless technology.

So if you want to use these speakers it can only be through wired options like the one I’m going to mention below, 3.5 mm jack, this input is almost universal, the vast majority of headphones and devices have this type of input. If you want to give an extra boost to the audio you can use a Integrated gain switch with a 10W USB-C or USB-A port.

In terms of design, they are quite minimalist speakers in that sense, they are compact and do not take up a lot of space. It has a longer cable that is used to connect the right speaker with the left one, this in order that you can put a speaker at each end of the table. So what do you miss these speakers? For me it’s a good bet for 29 euros and you also have the possibility to use them with more devices.

