Year ends but Xbox team announcements don’t end. Faithful to their appointment at the end of each more they have shown the Games with Gold that will be available during the month of January to claim. For some time, Games with Gold have not been high-level titles and in 2022 it seems that we will have decent games but nothing spectacular. We are going to reel off which ones they are so that you can prepare yourselves.

Neurovoider, Space Invaders Infinite Gene, Aground and Radiant Silvergun are January’s Games with Gold

The Redmond giant faithful to his appointment with his audience has already announced the new Games with Gold for January. Featuring four free games with a value of $ 54 for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. The first two games that will be free from January 1, 2022 are the RPG Neurovoider and the vertical shooter for Xbox 360 Radiant Silvergun.

For the other two games we will have to wait until January 16. Aground is an RPG where we will have many mining / crafts tasks. A different game and perhaps one of the best this January. The latest game is an Xbox 360 classic Space Invaders Infinity Gene. For those of you who like to have a great Gamescore and pursue achievements, know that they are worth 2400 points, just as it happened in December.

Finally remind you that you can still claim The Escapists 2 Y Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet the two games of the second half of December. As we have already indicated, they are free with our subscription to Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. As usual, Xbox 360 games are ours forever, but Xbox One games require an active subscription in order to play. We hope that the month of February offers us some more interesting game within the Games with Gold.