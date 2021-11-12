These are the winners of the Paréntesis by OPPO Awards

It is time to recognize the most cool of technology 2021, we celebrate the first edition of the PARENTHESIS AWARDS by OPPO With 12 original categories, here we present the winners.

The PARENTHESIS AWARDS by OPPO They were not the typical awards that are given to the usual brands with the usual devices, at the ceremony the entrepreneurs, as well as the proposals and initiatives that, through the innovation, they searched improve their environment and generate a positive impact on society.

These are the winners

Best podcast: STORY FOR FOOLS

Best Mexican Series in Streaming: ARE

Cultural crossover: VAN GOGH ALIVE

Business resilience: FREE PEDAL

Educational initiative: LAPTOPS WITH CAUSE CDMX

Mobility initiative: BEAT TESLA

Eco Friendly Approach: Twill Block by Blue Green

Local boost: Just

Startup of the year: Kavak

Streaming App of the Year: Netflix

Favorite video game: Mario Kart Tour

Trend of the year: CRYPT

Tell us what you think of the awards!