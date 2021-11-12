These are the winners of the Paréntesis by OPPO Awards

It is time to recognize the most cool of technology 2021, we celebrate the first edition of the PARENTHESIS AWARDS by OPPO With 12 original categories, here we present the winners.
The PARENTHESIS AWARDS by OPPO They were not the typical awards that are given to the usual brands with the usual devices, at the ceremony the entrepreneurs, as well as the proposals and initiatives that, through the innovation, they searched improve their environment and generate a positive impact on society.
These are the winners
Best podcast: STORY FOR FOOLS
Best Mexican Series in Streaming: ARE
Cultural crossover: VAN GOGH ALIVE
Business resilience: FREE PEDAL
Educational initiative: LAPTOPS WITH CAUSE CDMX
Mobility initiative: BEAT TESLA
Eco Friendly Approach: Twill Block by Blue Green
Local boost: Just
Startup of the year: Kavak
Streaming App of the Year: Netflix
Favorite video game: Mario Kart Tour
Trend of the year: CRYPT
Tell us what you think of the awards!