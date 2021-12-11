Xiaomi is one of the companies that launches the most smartphones on the market throughout the year. The Redmi and Redmi Note are one of the most popular ranges of smartphones in Spain. Today we will guide you and show you some of the best mobiles that you can buy by price.

The Redmi 10, Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10 5G … The truth is that it is a mess, so you will find below the most complete models you can buy depending on the price range you are looking for, always within the mid-range.

Redmi 10, the entry range to buy





The Redmi 10 It is a device that has a screen of 6.5 inch FHD + that has a refresh rate at 90 Hz. Inside it houses the Helio G88 accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of storage.

The main chamber is 50 megapixels. The battery is 5,000 mAh accompanied by a fast charging at 18 W.

It is an ideal device for those who do not make a demanding use of the smartphone, beyond take an occasional photograph and use messaging applications such as WhatsApp or social networks.

Xiaomi Redmi 10 – Smartphone 4 + 64 GB, 6.5 “FHD + 90 Hz DotDisplay, MediaTek Helio G88, 50MP quad camera with AI, 5000 mAh, Charcoal Gray (ES version + 2 years warranty)

Redmi Note 10S, the halfway option





The Redmi Note 10S It is a model that is halfway between the Redmi entry range and the most complete. It is balanced and perfect for those looking to make use of the odd demanding game and make use of social networks.

The screen is 6.43 inch. Inside it houses the Helio G95 accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB internal storage. The main chamber is 64 megapixels.

Its battery is 5,000 mAh and is compatible with a fast charging at 33 W.

Redmi Note 10S Smartphone with 6.43 ” AMOLED DotDisplay Screen (6GB + 128GB, 64MP Camera, MediaTek Helio G95, 33 W Fast Charge, 5000mAh Battery) Color Gray [Versión en Español]

Redmi Note 10 Pro, one of the most interesting exponents





The Redmi Note 10 Pro is one of Xiaomi’s most powerful mobiles in the mid-range. It has a screen of 6.6 inches with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Inside it houses the Dimensity 1100 accompanied by 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage. This is capable of executing the vast majority of processes in a simple way.

In the rear part the three rear sensors are housed, whose protagonist is the main camera of 64 megapixels. The battery is 5,000 mAh and recharges in just over 30 minutes thanks to its fast charging at 67 W.