Qualcomm introduced this week its new processor for Android smartphones, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and which will be in the best devices on the market, And although the firm has not revealed specific details about which phones will use this chip, several brands have already announced their plans with Qualcomm.

Until now Motorola, Xiaomi, realme and OPPO They are the brands that have openly mentioned which phones will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, although it is expected that most of the equipment in the premium range (including the Samsung and Huawei models) will include it throughout 2022.

The teams that have confirmed so far that they will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 are the following:

Motorola Edge X30

The Lenovo-owned firm will be the first to launch a computer with this processor, and it will do so on December 9 in China.

The phone will be the Motorola Edge X30. This device will apparently feature a screen protected by a Gorilla Glass Victus, 6.6-inch AMOLED screen with OLED technology, 144 Hz refresh rate and FHD + resolution.

Its main rear camera would mount a 60 MP sensor, and its internal configuration could be combined with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi was the brand that ventured to say that they would be the first to present a team with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, however, in case of not doing it before December 9, then they will hardly be able to hold this title.

The Xiaomi 12 would be presented first in China as it happened with the Mi 11, and this device could also have a 120 Hz AMOLED screen, a 108 MP camera, up to 12 GB of RAM and a load greater than 60W.

OPPO Find X4 Pro

On December 8, the OPPO INNO DAY 2021 will take place, an event in which the firm could present the Find X4 Pro, a phone that apparently will be the first to use this chip.

While OPPO has not confirmed which model will be the first with this chip, it did mention that its first flagship phone of 2022 will arrive in the first quarter of next year, and that it would be one of the first in the world to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. .

realme GT2 Pro

Another brand that has openly mentioned that it will use this chip in a smartphone was Realme, which also confirmed the model in which we will see this chip.

A few days ago the AnTuTu performance test of the realme GT2 pro was leaked, which exceeded one million points on the platform.

Some leaks reveal that this device will come with a 2K AMOLED screen, up to 12 GB of RAM and a 50 MP camera.