These Are The Nominees For The Best Video Games Of The Year At The Game Awards 2021

This year there were many releases and at The Game Awards 2021 they are already debating which will be the GOTY or the best among them ?. Check out all the nominations below.
The Game Awards 2021 will be held on December 9th presented by Geoff Keighley and the debate of every year is which game will win the precious award as the best of 2021 ?. There are six nominees this year: Deathloop, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and Resident Evil 8: Village. Five of these video games were reviewed by the Bitwares team and none are wasted. Which one do you think will win?
Deathloop is the game with the most nominations (a total of 10), followed by Resident Evil 8 (with six) and two platformers such as Psychonauts 2 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (each with five).
Nominated for The Game Awards 2021
Best game of the year [GOTY]
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Best Game Direction
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA)
- Returnal (Housemarque / SIE)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / SIE)
Best Ever Evolving Game
- Apex legends (Respawn / EA)
- Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward / Raven / Activision)
- Final Fantasy XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)
Best indie
- 12 Minutes (Luis Antonio / Annapurna Interactive)
- Death’s door (Acid Nerve / Devolver Digital)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)
- Loop Hero (Four Quarters / Devolver Digital)
Best Indie Debut
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Sable (Shedworks / Raw Fury)
- The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna)
- The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller / Dear Villagers)
- Valheim (Iron Gate / Coffee Stain)
Best narrative
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA)
- Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine / SQUARE ENIX)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / SQUARE ENIX)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)
Best Art Direction
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / SIE)
- The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna)
Best Soundtrack / Music
- Cyberpunk 2077 (Marcin Przybylowicz, Piotr T. Adamczyk, Composers)
- Deathloop (Tom Salta, Composer)
- NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 (Keiichi Okabe, Composer)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Richard Jacques, Composer)
- The Artful Escape (Johnny Galvatron & Josh Abrahams, Composers)
Best Audio Design
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / SIE)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
- Returnal (Housemarque / SIE)
Best Performance
- Erika Mori as Alex Chen, Life is Strange: True Colors
- Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo, Far Cry 6
- Jason E. Kelley as Colt Vahn, Deathloop
- Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village
- Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake, Deathloop
Games for Impact Award
- Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games / Skybound Games)
- Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games)
- Chicory (Greg Lobanow, Alexis dean-Jones, Lena Raine, Madeline Berger, A Shell in the Pit / Finji)
- Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine / SQUARE ENIX)
- No Longer Home (Humble Grove, Hana Lee, Cel Davison, Adrienne Lombardo, Eli Rainsberry / Fellow Traveler)
Better community support
- Apex Legends (Respawn / EA)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Final Fantasy XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
Best Mobile Game
- Fantasian (Mistwalker)
- Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)
- League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)
- MARVEL Future Revolution (Netmarble)
- Pokemon Unite (TiMi Studios / The Pokemon Company)
Best Virtual Reality Game
- Hitman 3 (IO Interactive)
- I Expect You To Die 2 (Schell Games)
- Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn / Oculus Studios)
- Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio / Capcom / Oculus Studios)
- Sniper Elite VR (Coatsink / Just Add Water / Rebellion Developments)
Best Action Game
- Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock / WB Games)
- Chivalry II (Torn Banner Studios / Tripwire Interactive)
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda)
- Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)
- Returnal (Housemarque / SIE)
Best Action Adventure Game
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / SQUARE ENIX)
- Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam / Nintendo)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / SIE)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
Best RPG
- Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
- Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)
- Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco)
- Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus / Sega)
- Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)
Best Fighting Game
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (CyberConnect2 / Sega)
- Guilty Gear -Strive- (Arc System Works)
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina (French-Bread / Delightworks)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Ludosity / Fair Play Labs / GameMill)
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (Sega)
Best Family Game
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA)
- Mario Party Superstars (NDcube / Nintendo)
- New Pokémon Snap (Bandai Namco / The Pokémon Company / Nintendo)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)
Best Sports or Racing Game
Best Simulator / Strategy Game
Best multiplayer
- Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock / WB Games)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA)
- Knockout City (Velan Studios / EA)
- Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)
- New World (Amazon Games)
- Valheim (Iron Gate Studio / Coffee Stain)
Most Anticipated Game Award
- Elden ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)
- God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / SIE)
- Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)
- Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda)
Award for innovation in accessibility
- Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / SQUARE ENIX)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / SIE)
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Creative Bytes Studios / Falling Squirrel)
Content Creator of the Year
- Dream
- Fuslie
- Gaules
- Ibai
- TheGrefg
Best eSports Game
- Call of Duty (Activision)
- CS: GO (Valve)
- DOTA2 (Valve)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Best eSports athlete
- Chris «Simp» Lehr
- Heo «ShowMaker» Su
- Magomed «Collapse» Khalilov
- Oleksandr «s1mple» Kostyliev
- Tyson «TenZ» Ngo
Best eSports team
- Atlanta FaZe (COD)
- DWG KIA (LOL)
- Natus Vincere (CS: GO)
- Sentinels (Valorant)
- Team Spirit (DOTA2)
Best eSports Coach
- Airat «Silent» Gaziev
- Andrey «ENGH» Sholokhov
- Andrii «B1ad3» Horodenskyi
- James “Crowder” Crowder
- Kim «kkOma» Jeong-gyun
Best eSports event
- 2021 League of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
- The International 2021
- Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters
