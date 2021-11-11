Among Us has just received a new update that he has unlocked new roles for our characters. Not only that, an achievement system, new rewards and the cosmicubes are some of the new features that the game has right now. However, who doesn’t want to have new roles to play while discovering the murderer?

In the following guide we leave you all the details about the new roles so that you can plan your best strategy during the hunt for the Imposter.

New roles in Among Us

The new roles expand the possibilities of play, each role having unique characteristics. They are as follows:

Scientific: This character’s main ability is that he can access his vital signs at any time, but he must recharge the device’s battery in order to do so. This means that you can see who has died in real time without having to wait for the votes.





Guardian angel: in ghost form we can now protect the rest of the living crew by releasing a protective shield around the companions. This allows us to save them from certain death and to flee. The Deceiver when killing, will have to take this possibility into account.





Engineer: The peculiarity of this character is that he can make use of the vents just like the Imposters. This allows him to be able to hide and observe the situations, being able to expose the murderer easily.





Shapeshifter: As the name implies, this role can be dressed up as any other crewmate. That is, being the Imposter you can adopt the appearance of the person you just murdered and thus hide your true identity.





As you can see, these new roles give rise to a wider amount of strategies, bringing more fun to the games. Now, not only are there more game possibilities, but the investigation is getting deeper.